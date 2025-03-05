https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162348SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A low-angle video shot captures cherry blossoms against a clear blue sky, highlighting their delicate pink petals in a serene, natural style. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.68 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.76 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.22 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.97 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare