rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162356
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

Video captures a majestic cathedral interior with stained glass windows, shot from a low angle, highlighting light beams and architectural grandeur.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.33 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.93 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.5 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.34 MB

View personal and business license