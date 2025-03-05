https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162356SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Video captures a majestic cathedral interior with stained glass windows, shot from a low angle, highlighting light beams and architectural grandeur.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.33 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.93 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.5 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.34 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare