https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162364SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Adorable puppy in a bathtub, captured from a low-angle, showcasing a playful, joyful moment. Perfect for a cute pet video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.5 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.53 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.04 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.7 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare