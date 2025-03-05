rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162369
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

Adorable puppy in a bathtub with soap suds, captured from a front angle. The playful scene is perfect for a lighthearted pet care video.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.11 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.53 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.33 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.33 MB

View personal and business license