https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162379SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Lush jungle scene with vibrant foliage and mushrooms, captured from a low-angle. Ideal for a video game or animation backdrop. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.8 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.64 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.8 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.21 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare