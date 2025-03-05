https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162382SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A vibrant, animated jungle scene viewed from a low angle, perfect for a video game backdrop. Lush greenery and sunlight create a mystical atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 58.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.27 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.7 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.42 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare