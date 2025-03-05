https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162386SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Lush jungle scene with vibrant foliage, captured from a low-angle, resembling a video game environment with a rich, immersive atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.4 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.29 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.56 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.81 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare