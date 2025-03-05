https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162395SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene video still of a water droplet creating ripples, captured from a low angle. The minimalistic style emphasizes tranquility and fluidity. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.47 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.17 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.41 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.84 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare