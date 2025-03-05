rawpixel
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A close-up, low-angle shot of a water droplet creating ripples, evoking tranquility. The style is serene, resembling a slow-motion video effect. Live desktop wallpaper.

Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.47 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.84 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.33 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.74 MB

