rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162412
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A close-up, high-angle shot of a water droplet creating ripples, showcasing tranquility and motion, reminiscent of a slow-motion video effect. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.11 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.9 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.05 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.76 MB

View personal and business license