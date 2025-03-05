https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162450SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A woman in a flowing dress walks towards the ocean at sunset. The low-angle shot captures her silhouette, evoking a cinematic video feel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 20.89 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 11.21 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.8 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare