rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162472
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

A rustic countryside scene with a stone house and winding road, captured from a low angle, evokes a serene, cinematic video style.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 57.25 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.74 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.38 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.11 MB

View personal and business license