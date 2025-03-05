https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162482SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Modern atrium with tall glass walls and lush plants, captured from a low-angle, creating a dynamic video feel of urban architecture.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 21.97 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 11.31 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.78 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare