rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162482
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

Modern atrium with tall glass walls and lush plants, captured from a low-angle, creating a dynamic video feel of urban architecture.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 21.97 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 11.31 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.78 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.38 MB

View personal and business license