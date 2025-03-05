https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162492SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Modern office lobby with large windows and plants, captured from a low angle. The video style emphasizes natural light and sleek design.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.01 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.9 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.08 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.59 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare