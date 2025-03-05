https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162497SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Dramatic video scene of a person walking toward a massive explosion in a city. Low-angle shot enhances the intensity and chaos of the moment.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.59 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.18 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.77 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.09 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare