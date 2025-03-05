https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162502SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Charming countryside cottage with stone walls, captured from a low-angle, evokes a rustic, tranquil video scene amidst lush greenery and a winding path. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 55.59 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 26.78 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.3 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.03 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare