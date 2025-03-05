https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162513SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Aerial view of a busy highway leading to a modern city skyline, capturing urban life and movement, ideal for a dynamic cityscape video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 34.9 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 15.41 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.47 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.09 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare