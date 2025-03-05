https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162535SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Surreal cosmic landscape with swirling colors and planets. Wide-angle view creates a dynamic, otherworldly scene, perfect for a fantasy video backdrop. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 48.45 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.8 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.33 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.74 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare