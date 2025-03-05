https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162568SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Portrait of a woman with a bob haircut and bangs, captured in a close-up, eye-level angle. The style is minimalist, suitable for a video profile.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 27.55 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 11.95 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.47 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.32 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare