https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162571SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Portrait of a person in a black suit and bow tie, shot from a straight-on angle. The style is formal, suitable for a classic video setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 8.04 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 3.27 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.71 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 3.03 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare