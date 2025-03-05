https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162580SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up portrait with a neutral background, showcasing a serene expression. The video style captures a direct, eye-level angle for an intimate feel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 41.35 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 19.53 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.56 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare