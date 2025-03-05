https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162583SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Portrait of a person with a bob haircut, wearing a black top. Captured with a close-up angle, ideal for a profile video or headshot style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 50.59 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 24.51 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.74 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare