rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162584
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Close-up portrait of a woman with a bob haircut, wearing a black top. The video captures her serene expression from a straight-on camera angle.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 30.16 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 13.28 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.48 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.71 MB

View personal and business license