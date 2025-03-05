https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162621SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Elegant grand staircase in a classic palace, captured from a low angle. The opulent style evokes a cinematic video scene of historical grandeur.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.31 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.22 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.79 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.23 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare