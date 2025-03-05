https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162685SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Modern living room with large windows, neutral tones, and a cozy sectional sofa. Shot from a wide-angle, ideal for a home decor video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.18 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.45 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.71 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare