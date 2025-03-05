rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162686
Save
Video Info
0:06
30 FPS
H.264

Group of professionals in a modern, sunlit gallery, shot from a low angle. The video captures a collaborative and creative atmosphere.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 11.42 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 5.83 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.27 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.84 MB

View personal and business license