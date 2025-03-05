https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162687SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Modern living room with panoramic city view, shot from a wide-angle perspective. Cozy seating and wall-mounted TV create a perfect video viewing space.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.89 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.22 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 881.03 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.94 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare