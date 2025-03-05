https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162694SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A group of professionals in a modern art gallery, captured from a wide-angle view, discussing artwork. The video style is contemporary and minimalist.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.92 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.01 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.45 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare