rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162694
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

A group of professionals in a modern art gallery, captured from a wide-angle view, discussing artwork. The video style is contemporary and minimalist.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.92 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.01 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.45 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.48 MB

View personal and business license