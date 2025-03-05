https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162742SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Serene coastal landscape video, captured from a low angle, showcasing sandy shores and distant hills under a cloudy sky, with a natural, tranquil style. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 69.71 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 40.94 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.96 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.66 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare