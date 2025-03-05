rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162743
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Serene coastal landscape video with a low-angle view, capturing sandy shores and gentle waves, framed by tall grasses under a cloudy sky. Live mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 48.59 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 26.67 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.99 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.18 MB

View personal and business license