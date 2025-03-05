https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162753SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Video concept of a wooden table in a forest. Blurred background with a low-angle shot emphasizes the natural, serene atmosphere. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 39.58 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 18.98 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.45 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.84 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare