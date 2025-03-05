https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162756SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Wooden platform in a forest, captured from a low angle. Sunlight filters through trees, creating a serene backdrop for a nature-themed video. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.49 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.9 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.5 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare