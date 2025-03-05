https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162770SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of a confident man in a suit walking in a sunlit urban setting, capturing a professional and dynamic city vibe.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 22.94 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.37 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.26 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare