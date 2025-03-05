https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162774SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A man in a suit walks confidently with a smartphone. Captured in a low-angle shot, the video exudes a positive, professional vibe with natural lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 44.78 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.84 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.16 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare