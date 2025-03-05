rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162849
Save
Video Info
0:08
30 FPS
H.264

A video frame shows an abandoned room with peeling paint and broken windows. The low angle captures an American flag in the corner, adding contrast.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.55 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.19 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.97 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.92 MB

View personal and business license