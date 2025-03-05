https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162853SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Whimsical mushroom house in a fantasy setting, captured from a low-angle. The video style evokes a fairy tale ambiance with vibrant colors and charming details. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 46.06 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 22.17 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.94 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.78 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare