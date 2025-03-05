https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163288SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Luxurious seaside lounge with white sofas and natural rock walls. Wide-angle shot captures serene ocean view, ideal for a relaxing video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.29 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.52 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.03 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare