rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163293
Save
Video Info
0:08
30 FPS
H.264

A serene video scene of an elderly woman praying in a dimly lit church, captured from a low angle with warm candlelight creating a peaceful ambiance.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 8.27 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.42 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 934.79 KB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.17 MB

View personal and business license