https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163301SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Close-up video of sunlit tropical leaves, capturing the serene beauty of nature with a soft, warm glow and gentle movement from a low angle. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.08 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.02 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.28 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.22 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare