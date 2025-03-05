https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163302SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A serene video scene of a man lying in a field of yellow flowers, captured from a low angle, conveying tranquility and connection with nature.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.29 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.19 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.16 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.72 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare