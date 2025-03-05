https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163305SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A low-angle video shot of a pink suitcase and flip-flops on a tropical beach, with a palm tree and clear blue sky in the background, evoking travel vibes. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.82 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.12 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.18 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.67 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare