https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163430SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Cozy living room with a modern fireplace, captured from a low angle. Warm tones and soft lighting create a serene video ambiance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.09 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.7 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.17 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.7 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare