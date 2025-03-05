https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163431SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A robotic arm in a factory setting, captured from a low-angle, showcasing precision and technology. Ideal for a video on automation and industry.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.26 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.05 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare