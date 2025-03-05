https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163433SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a serene woman with closed eyes, angled from the side, capturing a peaceful moment against a blurred green background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.99 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.28 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 950.1 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare