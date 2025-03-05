https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163436SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Wide-angle shot of an empty, rustic room with large windows, casting shadows on the floor. Ideal for a video exploring renovation or minimalism.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.54 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.7 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.57 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare