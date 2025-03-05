https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163448SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Abstract digital wave pattern in blue, viewed from a symmetrical frontal angle. Futuristic style, ideal for a tech-themed video background. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 67.27 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 41.82 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.55 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.17 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare