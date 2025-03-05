https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163526SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Dynamic cityscape video with a zoom blur effect, capturing a bustling urban night scene from a high-angle perspective, emphasizing motion and energy.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 44.94 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.46 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.08 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare