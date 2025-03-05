https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163536SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A joyful golden retriever runs through a sunlit field, captured from a low-angle, creating a dynamic and lively video scene with nature's beauty.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 90.54 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 58.78 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.88 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.91 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare