https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163616SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Top-down video angle capturing tropical palm leaves casting shadows on a sunlit wall, creating a serene and natural atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.81 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.97 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.23 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare