rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163647
Save
Video Info
0:05
30 FPS
H.264

Modern minimalist patio with wooden deck and furniture, surrounded by lush greenery. Captured from a low angle, ideal for a lifestyle video.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.18 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.91 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.76 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.61 MB

View personal and business license