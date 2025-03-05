https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163647SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Modern minimalist patio with wooden deck and furniture, surrounded by lush greenery. Captured from a low angle, ideal for a lifestyle video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.18 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.91 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.76 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare